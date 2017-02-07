Large Russian Anti-Sub Ship Severomorsk to Participate in Oman 2017 Exercises

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Navy's large anti-submarine ship Severmorsk has completed a business visit to Oman's port of Salalah and continued its mission in the Indian ocean, with further participation in the Aman 2017 international naval exercises, which will be held in the North of the Arabian Sea, the press service of the Russian Northern fleet said Tuesday.

"The next stage of the Severomorsk's long voyage will be participation in Aman 2017 international naval exercises. It will be held in mid-February in the waters of the Arabian Sea and at the Pakistan Navy base located at the Karachi port," the press service said.

It is noted that during the exercises the Severomosrk crew would interact with colleagues from Pakistan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Turkey and several other countries to enhance efforts on combating piracy and protecting the international trade routes.

The navies of 71 countries are expected to participate in Aman's exercises in 2017. The event would comprise of harbor and sea phases of exercises, as well as of International Maritime Conference.

The Severomorsk participated in Russia's naval campaign against terrorists in Syria.