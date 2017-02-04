Iran's Elite Corps Conduct Drills in Semnan Province Despite US Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started military drills with the use of missile systems in the northeast province of Semnan earlier on Saturday, despite sanctions imposed by the US administration following the Islamic republic's recent ballistic missile test.
The IRGC said the drills were aimed at demonstrating Iran's readiness to counter any threats. The motto of the drills includes such phrases as "with contempt for sanctions and threats."
On Friday, the Trump administration announced sanctions against 25 Iranian individuals and entities following Iran’s latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Brave Iran !!! I am sure you will never back down for the usa terror state !!!
tobi.gelando
The people in Iran can be proud on there leaders !!!