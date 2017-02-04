Register
14:51 GMT +304 February 2017
    A member of Iranian Corps Guards of the Islamic Revolution forces looks at a Shahab 3 missile during large-scale military parades in Tehran (File)

    Iran's Elite Corps Conduct Drills in Semnan Province Despite US Sanctions

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Sarbakhshian
    Military & Intelligence
    135670

    During the drills of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that was recently started, different missile and radar systems will be used, including missiles with a range of about 60-75 kilometers (37-46 miles), according to official statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) started military drills with the use of missile systems in the northeast province of Semnan earlier on Saturday, despite sanctions imposed by the US administration following the Islamic republic's recent ballistic missile test.

    US Navy personnel raise their flag
    © AFP 2016/ NOEL CELIS/POOL
    Tehran Warns US, UK Against Approaching Iran's Waters During Naval Drills
    According to the website of the IRGC, during the drills, different missile and radar systems will be used, including missiles with a range of about 60-75 kilometers (37-46 miles).

    The IRGC said the drills were aimed at demonstrating Iran's readiness to counter any threats. The motto of the drills includes such phrases as "with contempt for sanctions and threats."

    On Friday, the Trump administration announced sanctions against 25 Iranian individuals and entities following Iran’s latest medium-range ballistic missile test, which took place on Monday.

    Tags:
    military drills, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Iran
      tobi.gelando
      Brave Iran !!! I am sure you will never back down for the usa terror state !!!
      The people in Iran can be proud on there leaders !!!
