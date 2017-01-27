Russia to Start Churning Out MiG-35 Fighter Jets in 2019

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — Serial production of Russia's advanced MiG-35 multirole fighters will begin in 2019 following flight tests, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) head told Sputnik on Friday.

"In 2019 we plan to launch the MiG-35 into series. Until then there will be flight tests which will be completed by that time," UAC President Boris Slyusar said.

The Russian MiG-35 (NATO reporting name Fulcrum-F) is a 4++ generation jet, which has been created with the use of technical decisions used in the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB aircraft and new advanced technologies.

