Serial Purchases of MiG-35 Fighter Jet to Start in 2019 - UAC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Slyusar added that a presentation of MiG-35 for potential foreign buyers will be held on January 27.

"The aircraft is included in the state arms procurement program. Its serial purchases will begin in 2019," Slyusar said in a conference call with members of Russia's Military-Industrial Commission.

The MiG-35 is a further development of the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB fighter jets, featuring improved combat capability and flight performance characteristics.