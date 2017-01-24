Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the city of Daqinq, the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported Tuesday.
"Of course we will respond," Klintsevich told Sputnik.
The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Puzzled about what China is doing or the reasons behind it....? Surely this is way beyond weird! Is China perhaps concerned that Russia will side with the US with regard to the ongoing hostility its extending to China? Surely that's ludicrous. At any rate Russia has to respond ... Still-- its baffling to me! John Pilger opines that USA is wrong about China and the South China Sea... China is not the aggressor.... The USA is.
