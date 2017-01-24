Russia to Boost Far East Missile Defense Amid China's ICBM Deployment - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One of three Chinese brigades of intercontinental missiles Dongfeng-41 (DF-41) may have been deployed in the city of Daqinq, the northern province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, local media reported Tuesday.

"Of course we will respond," Klintsevich told Sputnik.

The DF-41 may carry up to 10 nuclear warheads and hit targets that are up 14,000 kilometers (about 8,700 miles) away from the launch site.

