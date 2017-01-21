Register
17:22 GMT +321 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Grom system - artist's rendering.

    Saudis Bow Out of Contract to Develop Ukraine's Grom-2 Missile System

    © Wikipedia/
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    266470

    Last year it was reported that Saudi investors had secretly invested about $40 million into the development of the Grom-2: a new Ukrainian tactical short range ballistic missile (SRBM) system designed to compete with Russia's Iskander. However, reports now suggest that the Saudis have cut off funding, leading to the suspension of the program.

    Last summer, Ukrainian media reported that military engineers from the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and the Pavlograd Chemical Plant had begun development work on the Grom-2 ('Thunder') system using money from a mysterious foreign client. That secret client was soon revealed to be Saudi Arabia, whose investors provided about one billion hryvnia ($40 million US) for the design and development of the ground-to-ground tactical short-range missile system.

    At the time, experts speculated that the Saudis were looking for a system capable of firing both ballistic and cruise missile interchangeably, and Grom-2, whose initial design goes back to the early 2000s, was supposed to be fitted with two ground-to-ground missiles with a range of 280 km (upgradable to 500 km, although this would be illegal under the Missile Technology Control Regime treaty, to which Ukraine is a party).

    Artist rendering of the components of the Grom-2 short-range ballistic missile system
    © Wikipedia/
    Ukrainian Media Claim New Grom-2 Short Range Missile System 'Can Strike Moscow'
    Late last year, with design work apparently progressing, Ukrainian media began boasting that their new Grom-2 would be able to strike Moscow, and to finally crush the fledgling breakaway republics in Ukraine's war-torn Donbass region.

    The system was said to be so advanced that it would change the balance of power between Ukraine and Russia, and outperform and outprice the Russian 9K720 Iskander SRBM that it was meant to compete with. The missiles' unpredictable trajectory would make them immune to Russian air defenses, including the S-300 and S-400, media said.

    Russian soldiers watch a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov
    Russian soldiers watch a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher

    Now, however, it looks like development on the Grom-2 has stalled, with Saudi money drying up. BMPD, a blog affiliated with the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, a respected Moscow-based think tank, has kept an eye on the development of the Grom and the Saudi connection from the start. On Thursday, BMPD reported, citing several sources from enterprises involved in the development of the Grom-2, that work on the project has been suspended.

    Without getting into detail, BMPD said only that "the reason for the halt is the lack of funding from the customer from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the second stage of design and development work."

    An Arrow 3 ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod December 10, 2015.
    © REUTERS/
    Defending from Outer Space? Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System
    Furthermore, the report added that earlier claims by some Ukrainian media that the system would be ready to enter into service with the Ukrainian military later this year "do not reflect the actual situation."

    Defense analysts, Ukrainian and Russian alike, are now left with the question of why the Saudis would decide to freeze financing for Grom-2 at this stage. Saudi Arabia, they recalled, had unsuccessfully sought to obtain both Russian and American systems (the Iskander and the ATACMS, respectively), but has had no luck doing so.

    CAST senior fellow Andrei Frolov suggested that it's possible that Riyadh was simply unsatisfied with the results of the first stage of R&D work. Alternatively, he noted, the Saudi partners themselves may have run out of money, or Ukraine could have been pressured to stop development by its Western allies. Another option, he said, was that the Saudis may have never planned to see the project through to completion at all, and simply wanted access to the missile technology or its individual components.

    Preparing to fire an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile at the Ashuluk proving grounds during an Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    'Second to None': Why Vietnam Prefers Russian Weapons to Their Foreign Analogues
    For his part, journalist and political analyst Anatoly Wasserman said that initially, Riyadh seemed to have been interested in the purchase of Ukrainian missiles in commercial quantities. Unfortunately, he added, the Saudis soon came to understand that Ukraine's economy, "ravaged by two coups, first in 2004 and then in 2014, has been finished off" by the halt in economic cooperation with Russia, was incapable of offering what they were looking for.

    "It's clear that an economy managed in this way…has difficulty coping with even the simplest of tasks, not to mention something like the development of compact ballistic missiles, and with maneuvering warheads to boot," Wasserman explained. "Therefore even though the word 'Iskander' is Arabic, or rather the Arabic pronunciation of the Greek word 'Alexander', the Arabs didn't get a chance to get these 'Iskanders' on the cheap" from Ukraine.

    Related:

    Ukrainian Media Claim New Grom-2 Short Range Missile System 'Can Strike Moscow'
    Saudis Revealed as Possible Secret Buyer of Ukraine's 'Grom' Missile System
    Who's the Secret Buyer of Ukraine's 'Grom' Tactical Ballistic Missile System?
    Defending from Outer Space? Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System
    'Second to None': Why Vietnam Prefers Russian Weapons to Their Foreign Analogues
    US THAAD in Japan Aimed at Containing Russia, China's Nuclear Capabilities
    Indian Strategic Forces Command Test-Fires 2,500-Mile Agni IV Ballistic Missiles
    Volcano on Wheels: Legendary Russian Truck Wins Kudos in Syria (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    short-range ballistic missile, missile system, Grom SRBM system, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Erik Trete
      The S-300, S-400 are designed to take down maneuvering cruise missiles and aircraft, why would it not be effective against the GROM-2?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Top 10 Most Beautiful Metro Stations in the World
    Toxic Atmosphere
    Haters Gonna Hate
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok