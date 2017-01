© AFP 2016/ BIJU BORO India to Replace Archaic Battlefield Communication With Advanced Radios

New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's Soviet-built aircraft carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, will be India's first warship to have an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on board.

The ATM will be operated by the State Bank of India, India's largest state owned bank. The ATM will be operated via satellite link.

The INS Vikramaditya is a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier and is named after a legendary Indian emperor. The warship was commissioned in 2013 by India's then-Defense Minister A K Antony at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk, Russia.

