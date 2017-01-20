Russia May Simultaneously Deploy up to 11 Warships in Syria's Tartus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia may simultaneously deploy up to 11 warships, including nuclear-powered combat vessels, at the Tartus naval facility in Syria, according to a Russia-Syria agreement posted on Russian government's legal information portal on Friday.

"Russia is allowed to simultaneously deploy at the [Tartus] naval maintenance facility a maximum of 11 warships, including combat vessels equipped with nuclear-powered propulsion systems, and under condition that all ecological and nuclear safety requirements have been fulfilled," the agreement stipulates.

According to the document, Russia pledges to inform about the arrival of its warships to Tartus with a 12-hour prior notice.

In addition, Russia will have the right to deliver and store any type of weaponry and ammunition at the Tartus facility to ensure its proper functioning and defenses, the document says.

