Azerbaijan in Talks With Russia on New Arms Purchases

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Azerbaijan is in talks with Russia on new arms purchases and is mostly interested in newest defense weaponry, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev told Sputnik.

"Yes, we are in talks about new purchases…. We are mostly interested in the newest defense weaponry and new inventions. This relates to helicopter equipment and defense systems, whole complex," Aliyev said, asked whether new contracts on arms deliveries between Russia and Azerbaijan could be signed in near future.