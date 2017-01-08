© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev MoD of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Records 50 Ceasefire Violations Overnight

YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 50 times over the past night, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's (NKR) Defense Ministry said.

"During the night of January 7-8, the ceasefire along the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact was violated by Azerbaijani military forces 50 times. During this period more than 650 shots from small arms of various caliber were fired at Armenian positions," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Karabakh army fired back only when necessary.

The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on April 2. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provoking hostilities that led to multiple deaths on each side. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in 1988, when the autonomous region sought to secede from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, before proclaiming independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The warring sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 1994.

