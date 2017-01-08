Register
12:04 GMT +308 January 2017
Live
    Search
    A soldier of the defense army of Nagorny Karabakh walks past tanks at a field position outside the village of Mataghis, some 70km north of Karabakh's capital Stepanakert, on April 6, 2016

    Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 50 Times Overnight NKR MoD

    © AFP 2016/ KAREN MINASYAN
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 8211

    Azerbaijani forces violated the Karabakh ceasefire 50 times over the past night, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's (NKR) Defense Ministry said.

    Army of Nagorno-Karabakh
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    MoD of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Records 50 Ceasefire Violations Overnight
    YEREVAN (Sputnik) — Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh 50 times over the past night, the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic's (NKR) Defense Ministry said.

    "During the night of January 7-8, the ceasefire along the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact was violated by Azerbaijani military forces 50 times. During this period more than 650 shots from small arms of various caliber were fired at Armenian positions," the ministry said in a statement.

    The ministry added that the Karabakh army fired back only when necessary.

    The violence in Nagorno-Karabakh flared up on April 2. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of provoking hostilities that led to multiple deaths on each side. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.

    The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in 1988, when the autonomous region sought to secede from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic, before proclaiming independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The warring sides agreed to a cessation of hostilities in 1994.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

     

    Related:

    MoD of Unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Rep Records 50 Truce Violations Overnight
    Azerbaijan Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 30 Times on Monday – NKR Defense Ministry
    Armenia Violates Karabakh Ceasefire 35 Times Over Last 24 Hours
    Azerbaijani MoD Accuses Armenian Troops of Violating Karabakh Ceasefire 92 Times
    Tags:
    army, ceasefire, violation, Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrate Christmas
    Pray, Sing Carols and Tell Fortunes: How Russia Celebrates Christmas
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    The Modest Start of a Massive Mistake
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok