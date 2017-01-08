Russian Northern Fleet to Participate in 26 International Army Games - Spokesman

MURMANSK (Sputnik) — Russian Northern fleet plans to participate in 26 out of 28 competitions, including new ones, like drones competition and armored vehicles battle march, during the International Army Games (IAG) in 2017, Northern Fleet press service head Vadim Serga said Sunday.

"As regards new competitions, the Northern fleet would take part in 'Military rally,' — over 2,000 kilometers [1,243 miles] distance march for armored vehicles — in drones competition, in 'Warrior of the Commonwealth' competition for the military personnel of the CIS states [Commonwealth of Independent States]…" Serga said.

He added that the fleet personnel started training on December 1, 2016.

The 2017 IAG are planned to be held in August. It will be the third time that the military competition is held.

The 2016 IAG, hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan, lasted from July 30 to August 13. The event featured competitions in 23 disciplines. The IAG were monitored by observers from 11 countries. The Russian, Belarusian, Kazakh and Chinese teams were the largest.

In 2016, Russian Northern fleet took first place in the "Depth" contest among divers.

