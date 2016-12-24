This is Why 'Russian Military is Stronger Than Any Potential Aggressor'

Russia is now stronger than any potential aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting.

"We can say with confidence that we are now stronger than any potential aggressor," Putin said.

On Friday, during a major press conference, President Putin elaborated on his remark.

"Yesterday, I said that Russia is stronger than any potential aggressor. And this is true. What is an aggressor? A country that can launch an attack against us. We have upgraded our land- and sea-based nuclear forces, as well as our Air Force," he explained.

According to Murakhovsky, the Russian military is stronger than any aggressor because it adheres to a "defensive strategy."

"We’re continuously building our defense capabilities, but at the same time we’re increasing our expeditionary capabilities," Murakhovsky told RIA Novosti.

As for conventional weapons, Russia is the only country in the world that possesses a complex layered air-defense system, ranging from portable anti-aircraft systems to strategic systems like the S-400.

"Moreover, Russia has broad capabilities in using high-precision weapons, for example, sea- and aerial-based cruise missiles," the expert pointed out.

Murakhovsky underscored that Russia’s current military capabilities are adequate to deter possible threats in all strategic directions.

"In theory, Russia can repel any possible type of aggression. As for strategic nuclear forces, we have parity with the United States, which gives a guarantee of mutual destruction," the analyst said.

However, he stressed that such a complex defense system needs to be constantly upgraded.

"As President Putin said, the entire system of the Russian military needs to be constantly modernized. We can’t just stop, we need to move forward all the time," Murakhovksy concluded.





