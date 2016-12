© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Russia Tests Compact Reconnaissance Drones During Serbia Drills - UIMC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He also said that the total number of drones in service with the Russian Defense Ministry now amounts to 2,000.

"The intensity of drone flights has increased 1.5 times, compared to the previous year," Shoigu said.

He added that the armed forces received 105 complexes, comprising 260 drones, in 2016, while 36 drone aircraft military units were formed.

"There are more than 600 complexes with 2,000 drones in service [of Russian Defense Ministry]," Shoigu said.

