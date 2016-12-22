Russia Sets Priority for Boosting Defense Cooperation With CIS, CSTO, SCO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – As the chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. Valery Gerasimov stated last week the priority was given to enhancing capabilities of the member countries to respond to various threats and crisis situations. Special attention is paid to the issue of countering terrorism.

"The priority is given to strengthening defense cooperation with partners from CSTO, CIS and SCO. Eight international agreements have been signed in different sectors of cooperation with CIS member states. Military technical cooperation with Asian countries was developing actively," Shoigu said.

