Russian MoD to Receive Advanced Electronic Warfare System in 2017 - UIMC

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's United Instrument Manufacturing Corporation (UIMC) has developed a previously undisclosed advanced electronic warfare system that it plans to mass produce next year, UIMC General Director Alexander Yakunin said.

"The system is used at the tactical and operational-tactical level and could easily compete with counterparts from the US, UK, France, Israel and other countries," Yakunin said in an interview with RIA Novosti. "The start of its serial production is planned for 2017."

He stressed that the name of the new electronic warfare system is "unlikely to appear in the press any time soon," noting the first time it has been mentioned publicly.

"The system has successfully passed state tests, was highly acclaimed at Russian-Belarusian military strategic exercises, and confirmed the capability to detect and classify objects," Yakunin added.