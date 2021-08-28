Explosion Reported in Central Gaza Strip Following Clashes at Border With Israel

The explosions in the area of alleged Hamas site Salah al-Din occurred after the Israeli army, according to Shehab news agency, bombed the Gaza Strip targets, purportedly in response to the "night confusion" and the launch of incendiary balloons near the border.
According to reports, at least two missiles were launched at the site.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) did not officially comment on the reported airstrikes.
Earlier in the day, a video of an explosion allegedly occurring in the Gaza Strip "during the night confusion activities" was shared online.
#video of an explosion during the night confusion activities, east of Gaza city pic.twitter.com/dSYfO57CYS#FreePalestine #Palestine #AlAqsaMosque #SaveBeita #SavePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah #SaveSilwan #Gaza #IsraeliCrimes #SaveAqsa— Ibrahim27914 (@ibrahim27914) August 28, 2021
According to The Jerusalem Post, the group "Night Harassment Units" began rioting on the border east of Gaza City at about 8 p.m. local time on Saturday. Gaza Health Ministry reportedly said that 11 Palestinians were injured during the border protests at night.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
