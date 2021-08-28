Afghan Activist Calls Biden’s Policy ‘Reckless,’ Says Fled President Ghani Is 'National Traitor'

The capture of the Afghan capital of Kabul on 15 August by Taliban militants* concluded the current conflict in Afghanistan sparked after the US started removing its troops in May. The fall of the official government prompted many Afghans to leave the country.

Influential Afghan activist Fatima Gailani blamed the current US administration and former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for the Taliban’s takeover in the country. Gailani, a former president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and a women rights advocate, had been involved in Afghan politics since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 and was said to have participated in the Doha negotiations with the Taliban.

She noted an interview to DW, published on Friday, that the country was “so close to having an orderly transfer of power, and then Mr. Ghani ruined everything to rescue his money."

"His sudden departure caused what you see today,” she pointed out, referring to recent reports of Ghani stealing an estimated $169 million in his hurried departure from Afghanistan.

Gailani stressed that all the blame should not necessarily be placed on one person, however, as “there are chains of blame for what has happened in Afghanistan." She claimed that US President Joe Biden’s decisions on Afghanistan “was very, very reckless.”

"As much as we blame Ashraf Ghani, and I openly call him a national traitor, I would also tell Biden that this is not the way that a superpower should behave," Gailani said. “I didn't want any foreign soldiers to stay in Afghanistan. What I wanted was: peace first. So first secure peace, and then go wherever you want go.”

Ghani left Afghanistan on 15 August, as the Taliban peacefully occupied Kabul and declared full control over the country.

After the Trump administration and the Taliban signed an agreement in February 2020 stipulating a withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, negotiations started in Doha in September of that year with the official Afghan authorities. The talks process expected to facilitate a peaceful resolve of political instability in Afghanistan, stopped after the Taliban came to power.

*Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries