Airstrikes Hit Police Office in Taliban-Held Provincial Capital – Reports

The city was captured earlier in the day by the Taliban*, becoming the first provincial capital to fall to the militants after a siege.
The Tolo News channel cited eyewitnesses as saying that the strikes hit the provincial police office on Friday night. Two blasts were reportedly heard in the city center.
And US mid-air refuelers are circling in and around Nimroz now, meaning fighters and bombers are there as well... pic.twitter.com/r3xR9PW47p— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) August 6, 2021
The Taliban published a statement saying they were in control of the police headquarters as well as the governor's residence, administrative buildings and the airport.
Zaranj Update:— Pedro 47 (@CombatJourno) August 6, 2021
Provincial govt building is seized by Taliban. Police HQ & Zaranj prison are also evacuated & at the hands of Taliban. Many Humvees belonging to the local police are seized by the Taliban.
Pics: Taliban at the gate of govt compound & in custody of humvees. pic.twitter.com/F99M1f36uU
#Afghanistan forces plan a counteroffensive in the northern provinces after losing ground to the #Taliban.— Guy Elster (@guyelster) July 5, 2021
National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told RIA that government forces had not expected the Taliban offensive but would "absolutely, definitely" counterattack
Fighting has surged in Afghanistan in recent weeks as the Taliban has intensified the offensive to recapture Afghanistan since foreign forces began to withdraw from the country. The troops pullout was a premise of the agreement reached by the Taliban and the United States in Doha in February of last year, conditional upon the radical group ceasing violence and cutting ties with terrorist organizations.
