20:31 GMT06 August 2021
    Jewish worshippers welcome the Shabbat, Hebrew for Sabbath, a day of religious observance and abstinence from work, kept by Jews from Friday evening to Saturday evening, by praying at the Western wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, on October 14, 2016 in Jerusalem's Old City. - Israel suspended cooperation with UNESCO after the UN cultural organisation adopted two resolutions on the occupied Palestinian territories including annexed east Jerusalem ahead of a final vote next week. The resolutions refer to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound (background) in east Jerusalem's Old City -- Islam's third holiest site -- without any reference to the site also being revered by Jews as the Temple Mount.

    Moscow Expresses Concern Over Growing Tensions in East Jerusalem

    © AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
    Middle East
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108061083546465-moscow-expresses-concern-over-growing-tensions-in-east-jerusalem/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday expressed Moscow's concern over surging tensions in East Jerusalem and other Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT).

    "Moscow is following with grave concern the growing tensions in East Jerusalem and other OPT. Palestinian-Israeli clashes have been ongoing for two months due to illegal settlement activity, particularly, near the city of Nablus. As a result, according to available information, five Palestinian protesters were killed, more than 2,000 people were injured," the ministry said in a statement.

    It also emphasized the continuing threat of forced evictions of Arab families from East Jerusalem's alShaykh Jarah neighborhood.

    "Despite the documents provided by the Jordanian side confirming the rights of the Palestinians to live in the area, the issue remains unresolved, which could lead to another dangerous escalation of the situation. On August 2, the Israeli Supreme Court postponed the hearings in this case [eviction] indefinitely," the statement read. 

    Palestinian medics walk near the Dome of the Rock as they evacuate on a stretcher a wounded protester from the Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on May 10, 2021, amidst clashes with Israeli security forces.
    © AFP 2021 / AHMAD GHARABLI
    Clashes Erupt as Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian Property in East Jerusalem
    The Russian diplomatic service noted that the Israeli settlement in the occupied territories was in violation of international law.

    Clashes between Palestinian and Israeli forces in Bet El, Qusra and other neighborhoods near Nablus have been occurring on a daily basis over the past two months. Arabs are protesting against the construction of a new Jewish settlement and the confiscation of Palestinian land.

    Tags:
    Russia, Palestine, Israel, tensions
