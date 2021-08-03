Afghan Police Rescue 30 People Taken Hostage in Kabul - Reports

Citing the interior ministry, the broadcaster said that the attackers started trespassing on residential houses and clashing with the security forces after detonating a car bomb in Kabul's Police District 10.
Houses of two prominent Afghan political figures - Defense Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi and lawmaker Azim Baghlani — were similarly violated on Tuesday.
As Kabul was chanting #AllahuAkbar in support of ANDSF, a car bomb targeted Defense Minister’s guesthouse. He says a few of his guards are injured while he & family is safe.👇
Interior Ministry says 2 militants are killed in gunfight, hostage civilians rescued. pic.twitter.com/SpM8rL2oKh
Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban* in the Qatari capital of Doha.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
