UK Maritime Agency Reports 'Potential Hijack' of Bitumen Tanker in Arabian Sea

According to Reuters, two maritime security sources told the outlet that "Iranian-backed forces" are suspected of the attack. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has called the incident "suspicious" and urged against creating a "false atmosphere" against Tehran.
Also citing a security source, Sky News reported that eight or nine individuals were believed to be on board the ship, which is named Asphalt Princess, as part of what the source called an "unauthorized boarding."
The ship, which flies under a Panamanian flag and weighs in at a rather small 9,748 tons, is used for transporting bitumen and asphalt products, which are made as part of the same process that creates hydrocarbon fuels like octane and butane out of crude oil. It was built in 1976.
According to the website Marine Traffic, Asphalt Princess was sailing from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates, to Sohar, Oman, a port just 65 miles to the south. However, its last reported location was in the center of the Gulf of Oman, about 70 miles east of Khor Fakkan, 65 miles north of Sohar, and 45 miles south of the Iranian city of Bandar-e-Jask.
