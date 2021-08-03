Singapore-Flagged Tanker Golden Brilliant in Gulf of Oman Lost Control, Report Claims

According to Refinitiv ship-tracking data, chemical tanker Golden Brilliant, travelling under the Singapore flag off the UAE's Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman, updated its AIS tracking status to "Not Under Command", indicating that the vessel was unable to manoeuvre because of exceptional circumstances.
Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a "non-piracy incident" with an unnamed vessel in the Gulf of Oman. It was about the red-level notification (attack, hijacking, incident, abduction). An investigation is underway, the UKMTO notice says.
According to Associated Press, on Tuesday four ships off the UAE coast issued warnings that they had lost control of their steering under unspecified circumstances. The authorities announced that "an incident'' was underway in the gulf, providing no further details.
The development comes less than a week after Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged oil tanker managed by an Israeli billionaire was struck by a drone off the coast of Oman. Israel's Prime MInister Naftali Bennett said Tel Aviv had evidence that the attack was carried out by Iran. The US and the UK have also blamed Tehran, warning that the countries will respond.
