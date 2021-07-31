The End is Nigh: Meteor Lighting Up Turkish Skies Amid Raging Wildfires Prompts Doomsday Scare

The sight of a meteor lighting up the sky is usually described with the word "mesmerizing" or "incredible". Yet, the celestial body that flew over the Turkish city of Izmir at around 2 a.m. local time did not evoke positive feelings. In fact, it prompted a doomsday scare among residents.
#BreakingNews : Meteor fell on #Izmir city of #Turkey! pic.twitter.com/ygNzua6t65— NotesFrom.NET (@NotesFromNET) July 31, 2021
People exhausted from wildfires, that continue unabated in Turkey, thought the meteor is a sign of the impending apocalypse.
"Now a meteor fell on Izmir. I guess this is the end", wrote one user.
Another netizen wrote: "WTF is happening to this country?! I wouldn't be surprised if a planet fell on my head".
According to local media, the meteor did not cause any injuries or damage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)