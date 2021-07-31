Register
08:24 GMT31 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medical worker prepares to administer a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary Clalit Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) centre, at a sports hall in Netivot, Israel February 4, 2021

    Israel Offers 3rd Pfizer Dose to Elderly Residents, But How Many Will Take It?

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/14/1082137967_0:118:3072:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_3f33305ce6653075aca036175d0c0db5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107311083497056-israel-offers-3rd-pfizer-dose-to-elderly-residents-but-how-many-will-take-it/

    In the first day of the campaign on Friday, Maccabi, one of Israel's major healthcare organisations, registered more than 10,000 requests to get the American jab. Authorities are encouraging all of the country’s 1.3 million people aged 60 and over to get another shot but the lack of urgency might keep many at home.

    On Friday, Israel started to offer a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine to its elderly residents, becoming the first nation to do so, after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the decision a day earlier.

    Step in the Right Direction?

    The US Food and Drug Administration hasn't given a greenlight for the third dose yet, but Director of Communications and Government Affairs at Maccabi Healthcare Services Ido Hadari, says the Israeli PM's decision was a step in the right direction.

    "In medicine, we usually look up at the FDA and once they approve something, it is considered safe. But sometimes in a war-like situation you need to take a decision fast. You need to be bold and [neglect] following the rules".

    By war-like situation, Hadari means the recent spike in new coronavirus cases over the past couple of weeks. On Thursday, over 2,000 reported they were sick with the virus, pushing the overall number of patients to more than 16,000 people.

    A technician is reflected in a surface as she works at Healthcare Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021.
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    A technician is reflected in a surface as she works at Healthcare Maintenance Organisation (HMO) Maccabi's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public laboratory, performing diverse and numerous tests, in Rehovot, Israel February 9, 2021.

    Although those numbers are significantly lower than what they were in January, when the nation registered 10,000 daily cases, authorities are worried that the situation might spiral out of control, especially since the Delta strain that triggered the third wave is 70 percent more contagious than the initial virus.

    Another factor making the authorities bite their nails is a recent study showing that a person’s antibody level becomes increasingly low five months after being administered the second jab.

    No Sense of Urgency

    Immediately following the decision to offer a third dose to those over 60, Hadari says more than 10,000 people submitted requests to get the shot. While he is certain the ratio of those who turn up for the appointment will be high, he also believes "it won't be 100 percent".

    The reason for this, says the expert, is the complacency of the Israeli public. "The sense of urgency that we have now is much lower than what we used to have in the past [when the pandemic was at its peak - ed.]. So, if I need to gamble, I would say that Israel will need to put more efforts into engaging the crowds".

    Since the outbreak of the third wave in early July, authorities have been putting maximum pressure into convincing the public to adhere to preemptive measures imposed by the government, including the wearing of masks and the reintroduction of the "green pass" that gives entry to public and private places for vaccinated individuals or those who have recovered from the virus.

    Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in a rally supporting the United Torah Judaism party in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv

    They also stepped up efforts to encourage people to get vaccinated but many chose to ignore those calls. Recent weeks have seen several protests by anti-vaccination groups taking place in front of the prime minister's residence in Ramadan, central Israel.

    People are fearful there is no solid research on the long-term repercussions of the vaccination. Many are questioning why vast parts of the Israel-Pfizer agreement are still hidden from the public. And now, some are also doubting whether a third dose is indeed a necessity.

    Hadari acknowledges those fears. He knows the government "was taking a risk" by approving another jab. If things go wrong, they won't be able to put the blame on Pfizer or the FDA – who hasn’t approved a third dose yet. They will need to take responsibility for that decision. But the expert says he is hoping there won't be any surprises.

    "We don't know about the stones that await us below the surface. We don't even know whether we will fall from the kayak. We only hope that there won't be any unexpected events".

    Starting from Friday, Israel will be trying to vaccinate as many of its 1.3 million elderly residents as possible. Hadari says the Jewish state has enough vaccines to inoculate everyone who needs to get the jab, including youngsters aged 12 to 15, who are yet to receive their second dose.

    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    A medical worker vaccinates a man against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel kicks off a coronavirus vaccination drive, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel December 20, 2020

    If the nation's medical establishments realise their vaccine supply is insufficient, they will ask the government to get them the needed amount. The authorities, says Hadari, will deliver.

    Yet, that still might not be enough. "Even if we manage to vaccinate everyone, while other states won't, the economy and tourism will suffer. We need to run in one line against the virus. We cannot extinguish the fire in one place without doing the same in other places. Unity is the key to curbing the pandemic".
    Tags:
    Israel, Pfizer, Pfizer, Pfizer Inc, Vaccine, vaccine, Vaccines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse