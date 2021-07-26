Tunisian President Orders Curfew, Ban on Mass Gatherings as Political Crisis Deepens

On Sunday, Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi and suspended the parliament for 30 days after recent anti-government protests. The president temporarily fully-assumed executive power, saying that he would appoint a new prime minister soon.
"From July 26-August 27, the movement of citizens and means of transport is banned across the country from 7:00 p.m. local time [18:00 GMT] to 6:00 a.m. [5:00 GMT] except for emergency medical cases and employees working night shifts," the presidential office said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
In addition, the decision forbids the movement of citizens and vehicles between cities as well as mass gatherings of more than three individuals at squares and main highways.
The statement does not specify what caused the decision.
In March, Tunisian authorities banned movement between provinces until July 31, and imposed a curfew in the capital and several other cities, reportedly due to COVID-19.
