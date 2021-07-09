Register
02:03 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this June 22, 2021 file photo, Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks to journalists after touring Ben Gurion Airport, with the Minister of Health Nitzan Horowitz and the Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli.

    Israeli Prime Minister Makes Secret Trip to Visit Jordanian King Over Water Deal - Report

    © AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083342764_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_00329de526d64c75384f7d3dae4fca7c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107091083342729-israeli-prime-minister-makes-secret-trip-to-visit-jordanian-king-over-water-deal---report/

    The 1994 peace treaty between Israel and Jordan settles a variety of contentious issues between the neighboring countries, including matters regarding terrority and security and defenses. Israel also agreed to supply Jordan with 50 million cubic meters of water annually in order to survive persistent droughts.

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly met with Jordanian King Abdullah II in secret recently as part of an ongoing effort to ease tensions between the regional neighbors, a move that would mark the first meeting between such counterparts in several years.

    Citing a former Israeli official familiar with the development, Axios reported that the meeting was held at the king’s palace in Amman, Jordan, and saw Bennett inform the king that he was willing to clear a deal that would increase the nation’s water sales to Jordan.

    The proposed increase would amount to an additional 50 million cubic meters of water, according to the Times of Israel. Details of the agreement are expected to be released in the coming days.
    Jordan's King Abdullah II and members of the royal family including former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza arrive at the Raghdan Palace for a ceremony marking 100 years of independence, in Amman, Jordan April 11, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JORDANIAN ROYAL PALACE
    Jordan's King Abdullah II and members of the royal family including former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza arrive at the Raghdan Palace for a ceremony marking 100 years of independence, in Amman, Jordan April 11, 2021.

    However, with the cat out of the bag, reports suggest that one party to the talks wasn’t exactly thrilled with the meeting being revealed to the public. A government source revealed to Israel’s Channel 12 that King Abdullah II felt “embarrassed” about the leak as both sides had reportedly agreed to keep said talks underwraps.

    “It will definitely affect the ties between the nations, after a new page was seemingly turned,” the source told the outlet, the Times of Israel reported.

    In an effort to address the media frenzy, the Israeli prime minister’s office reportedly assured Jordanian counterparts that details of the meeting, which is said to have taken place “last Tuesday,” were not divulged by Bennett’s team. 

    In this Monday, Feb. 16, 2015 file photo, Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, speaks during an interview to The Associated Press in Jerusalem.
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    In this Monday, Feb. 16, 2015 file photo, Naftali Bennett, leader of the Jewish Home party, speaks during an interview to The Associated Press in Jerusalem.

    The meeting is said to have marked the first occasion in which Abdullah met an Israeli prime minister since 2018, when the king met with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Similar to the recent sitdown, it too was kept secret at first.

    News of the meeting emerged just hours after Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi met at the Allenby Bridge crossing to announce the looming water deal between the two nations.

    Related:

    Tourism in Israel Has Been Dealt a Severe Blow by the Pandemic, But Will It See Post-COVID Recovery?
    As Israel Readies to Swear in Its 11th President, Many Tweeps Say He's Illegitimate
    Astana Trio Condemns Israel's 'Continuous Military Airstrikes' in Syria
    US’ Israel Embassy Issues Rare Rebuke of ‘Punitive Demolition’ of Palestinian Home in West Bank
    Tags:
    secret deal, water, meeting, Jordan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse