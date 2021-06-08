Register
17:38 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.

    Flattened Gaza Media Tower Had Hamas Iron Dome-Jamming Tech Inside, Israeli Diplomat Claims

    © AFP 2021 / Mahmud Hams
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082900631_0:150:2251:1415_1200x675_80_0_0_ed8056f147b580787c177156786e934f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106081083101965-flattened-gaza-media-tower-had-hamas-iron-dome-jamming-tech-inside-israeli-diplomat-claims/

    Israeli jets leveled a 12-story housing complex containing the media offices of the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera in Gaza last month amid the IDF’s campaign against Hamas militants firing rockets into Israel. The tower was one of an estimated 1,000 housing units destroyed, and 1,800 made unfit for living, in 11 days of fighting.

    Hamas militants were developing ‘jamming equipment’ meant to disrupt the operation of Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, inside the Gaza tower razed by Israeli warplanes on 15 May, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, has said.

    “Yesterday, I visited AP HQ in New York to explain to top executives that the building housing their Gaza operation was being used by Hamas terrorists to jam the Iron Dome – that is why it was prioritize[d] by the IDF during last month’s operation,” Erdan wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

    The ambassador went on to praise AP, which fired a Jewish journalist over her pro-Palestinian tweets last month, and said Israel did not suspect AP journalists to be aware of the Gaza building’s alleged use by Hamas engineers.

    “Israel did everything to ensure no employees or civilians were hurt during this operation,” Erdan continued, going on to call Hamas a “genocidal terrorist organization that purposely places its terror machine in civilian areas, including in buildings being used by international media outlets.” The diplomat added that Israel was “willing to assist” AP in rebuilding its Gaza offices.

    Erdan did not provide any evidence publicly about Hamas’s alleged advanced developments in Iron Dome jamming technologies. Israel spent several billion dollars building the system over the past decade, and is expected to ask the US for $1 billion in assistance to ‘replenish’ the air defence equipment – more than the size of the entire Gaza economy, in the wake of last month’s conflict.
    Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 19, 2021
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon May 19, 2021

    Israeli planes demolished the media tower during the escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza into a full-scale military confrontation last month, with an IDF officer calling the building’s owner and giving him 10 minutes to evacuate the tower before the attack proceeded.

    The IDF previously claimed that Hamas militants had used the Gaza tower as a military intelligence outpost, and Tel Aviv reportedly informed Washington that they had provided the White House with “smoking gun” proof of Hamas’s operations inside the building.

    The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera, the International Federation of Journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders all condemned the strike, with AP saying in a statement that it was “shocked and horrified” by the building’s destruction and adding that Israel had “long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there.”

    The media tower was one of hundreds of buildings in Gaza bombed by Israel during last month’s fighting, with the office of the Qatar Red Crescent also hit by an Israeli airstrike, with no prior notice given in that incident.

    Late last month, unnamed Israeli officials speaking to the New York Times expressed regret over the media tower strike, saying that the perceived benefits of destroying the alleged Hamas outpost were outweighed by the damage done to Israel’s reputation.

    Israeli soldiers work at an artillery unit as it fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza strip, on the Israeli side May 17, 2021
    © AP Photo / AMIR COHEN
    Israeli General Says 11-Day Gaza War Just ‘First Stage’ of Wider Campaign
    However, the Israeli military has remained defiant, with IDF chief Aviv Kochavi saying recently that he didn’t have “a gram of regret” about the bombing, and insisting that he had “privately” shared with journalists that whether they knew it or not, they were ‘enjoying morning coffee with Hamas operatives’ in the tower. AP called the “morning coffee” claims a hoax, saying there “was not even a cafeteria in the building,” and demanding an independent investigation into the destruction of their offices.

    Hamas and Israel agreed to an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire on 20 May after 11 days of violence which killed over 250 people, including 64 children, in Gaza, and 13 people inside Israel. 27 Palestinians were also killed in the West Bank.

    Related:

    Israel’s Defense Chief to Discuss Iran, Gaza with US Leaders
    Austin in Talks With Israeli Counterpart Calls for Lasting Security in Conflict With Gaza
    Israeli General Says 11-Day Gaza War Just ‘First Stage’ of Wider Campaign
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse