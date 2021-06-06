Several Jordanian Security Personnel Injured in Armed Attack

"A few hours ago ... an armed attack was carried out on a detachment of general security personnel operating in the Al-Malih area next to the highway to Queen Alia International Airport. Several security personnel were injured", the statement read.
Earlier, police said that all measures would be taken to prevent mass gatherings and actions that violate the law.
On Saturday, protests hit the outskirts of the capital Amman that resulted in "armed attacks on security forces", according to local media. The reported attacks come as a lawmaker, Osama al-Ajarma, had been banned from parliament after insulting the legislative body, which ignited calls for protests by members of his tribe.
