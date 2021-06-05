Video: Massive Explosion Reportedly Hits Iranian Steel Factory in Zarand

A huge explosion rocked a steel factory in the city of Zarand, located in the Iranian province of Kerman, according to multiple reports and several videos shared online.
The footage allegedly filmed on scene shows reams of sparks emerging from the factory building as it is engulfed in a massive fire.
The cause of the incident has not been specified. No official statement was released in regard to the reported explosion.
کارخانهٔ فولاد #زرند - کرمان #Zarand Steel Factory - Kerman. Iran pic.twitter.com/RbEsAYIpZv— AJ News Club (@ajnewsclub) June 5, 2021
#Iran 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
#BREAKING #Iran— Rudra (@Runn_updates) June 5, 2021
Huge Explosion at Zarand #Iranian steel plant in #Zarand. pic.twitter.com/GSUTQmelXF
No further details were immediately available.
All comments
Show new comments (0)