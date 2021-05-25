Register
01:51 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A handout picture provided by the Saudi Ministry of Defence on June 16, 2019 shows Saudi F-15 Eagles flying in formation with their US Air Force counterparts and a USAF KC-135 Stratotanker jet (R) in the US CENTCOM area of responsibility, on June 2.

    ‘They Want Help’: Saudi Arabia Afraid of Iran, Houthis if US Pulls Troops Out, US General Claims

    © AFP 2021 / HO
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082622727_0:0:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_58087a081ba6d0305ae2cfea291877ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105251082987048-they-want-help-saudi-arabia-afraid-of-iran-houthis-if-us-pulls-troops-out-us-general-claims/

    When the Houthis claimed responsibility for suicide drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco oil facilities in September 2019 that paralyzed the country’s economy for several days, the US quickly rushed to blame Iran, while they have also accused Tehran of exacerbating the war in Yemen by supporting the Houthis’ fight against Riyadh.

    The head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) told reporters on Sunday that Riyadh is still asking for US military assistance in deterring Iran. Washington backed out of supporting the Saudi-led war in Yemen earlier this year, but the Biden administration has committed to providing for Saudi Arabia's defense, including increasing the efficiency of its air defenses in shooting down Houthi missiles.

    US Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. told members of the press that the Saudis “want reassurance that they're going to be helped if they're attacked by Iran, and they want help against the continuing attacks” by Ansarallah, the Yemeni Shiite movement also known as the Houthis.

    "I believe our posture in the theater has prevented a state on state attack from Iran," McKenzie said. It’s not clear how he determined that, since while the Saudis and Iranians have long been at odds over leadership of the Middle East, there have also reportedly been several attempts at burying the hatchet since the two nations cut formal relations in 2016.

    “The Middle East writ broadly is an area of intense competition between the great powers. And I think that as we adjust our posture in the region, Russia and China will be looking very closely to see if a vacuum opens that they can exploit,” McKenzie told reporters. “I think they see the United States shifting posture to look at other parts of the world and they sense there may be an opportunity there.”

    As the US shifts its strategic focus toward “great power confrontation” with Russia and China, US commanders in regions that once enjoyed greater focus, such as the Middle East and Africa, are raising concerns about the future of their own missions if their manpower is lost to Asian or European bases. 

    However, McKenzie said that even if the US troop presence in Saudi Arabia is numerically smaller, "far more important is sort of the broad spectrum of capabilities that we give them.” He pointed specifically to the Saudi-led war in Yemen as something “we want to help them with,” noting that US and Saudi air defense systems have been linked.

    Supporting Saudi War Once More?

    "They're under constant bombardment from Yemen, with a variety of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and small UAS (unmanned aerial systems) they're very concerned about,” McKenzie said. "They're proxies of Iran, so they're under constant bombardment, so they feel that they are under attack, and they are under attack.”

    A serious material link between the Houthis and Iranians remains unproven, and evidence used to suggest the Houthis are using Iranian-supplied weapons is circumstantial. Regardless, the Houthis are at war with the Saudis not because of anything Iran has done, but because Saudi-backed Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi fled to Riyadh begging for help after the Houthis, at the head of a mass movement, forced Hadi from power in early 2015.

    The Saudis quickly mounted a multinational assault on the Houthis, bringing a number of Sunni nations, including Morocco, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates, into a coalition that has waged a devastating air war and funneled Western-made arms to anti-Houthi forces inside Yemen. The US also joined this fight, providing logistical services and dispatching Green Berets to destroy Houthi missile sites just across the border from Saudi Arabia.

    However, the war has since shifted, and as the Houthis have slowly expanded their control in Yemen and more and more members of the Saudi coalition exit the war, the Houthis have mounted increasingly daring strikes into Saudi Arabia itself, launching cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and suicide drones against air bases and petrolem infrastructure, the backbone of the Saudi economy.

    As the catastrophic human cost of the war in Yemen became increasingly apparent, with much of the country under threat of starvation and the Saudi-led bombing campaign and blockade bearing a heavy responsibility for the destruction of civilian infrastructure such as hospitals and schools, public opinion demanded the US end its support for the Saudi war in Yemen. However, while federal lawmakers attempted to take action as early as 2019, the Trump administration blocked their efforts and continued to support the Saudi monarchy. 

    Earlier this year, after US President Joe Biden took office, he moved to end US support for Saudi offensive operations, but said the US would continue to support Saudi Arabia’s defensive abilities and that he would not categorically refuse to sell offensive weapons to the Saudis, either.

    Related:

    As Rapprochement Between Saudi Arabia and Iran Continues, Will a Deal Happen?
    MBS Diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's Alleged Detente With Syria is Part of Bigger Plan, Mideast Expert Says
    US Democratic Senators Urge Biden to Pressure Saudi Arabia to End Blockade of Yemen
    Tags:
    Iran, Houthis, Kenneth McKenzie, US troops, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse