Register
07:27 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: A supporter of Lebanon's Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018.

    Hezbollah May Be Supporting Palestinian Resistance, But It Won't Try Luck Against Israel, Here's Why

    © REUTERS / AZIZ TAHER
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1c/1082746702_0:154:2552:1588_1200x675_80_0_0_c75b19947bc51f7f3f3e4e8001d78514.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105201082944896-hezbollah-may-be-supporting-palestinian-resistance-but-it-wont-try-luck-against-israel-heres-why/

    The Shiite militia has a long list of problems to worry about, an Israeli expert thinks. These range from the group's depleted financial means to the ongoing turmoil in Lebanon. And this means that a full-scale confrontation with Israel is out of question for now.

    Israel's north has been largely quiet in the past several weeks, despite tensions flaring up in Jerusalem and the ongoing hostilities between the Jewish state and Hamas that erupted last Monday.

    Quiet Has Been Disrupted

    But Wednesday evening changed that equation when four rockets were launched from the south of Lebanon, setting off red alerts in Israel's northern towns and cities.

    Two rockets reportedly fell in the sea. Another landed in an open area. The fourth one was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

    So far, no group has taken responsibility for the action, but Israel pointed the finger of blame at Hezbollah, saying it held the Shiite militia responsible for all attacks emanating from Lebanese soil.

    Dr Eyal Zisser, the vice rector of Tel Aviv University and one of the leading Israeli experts on Iran and Hezbollah, says he wouldn't rush to pin the blame on the Shiite militia.

    "Hezbollah knows not to provoke Israel and they are careful not to attack us directly. So they might have given a greenlight to one of the Palestinian groups or even the al-Qaeda* branch operating in south Lebanon to carry out the assault".

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during meeting with Israeli border police following violence in the Arab-Jewish town of Lod, Israel May 13, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    ‘Determined to Continue’: Netanyahu Brushes Off Biden’s ‘De-escalation’ Call in Gaza Strip
    Hezbollah has a long history of confrontation with Israel and two full-fledged wars under its belt. The most recent one that took place in 2006 dealt a severe blow to Lebanon. Nearly 1,200 people lost their lives in the hostilities, 4,400 were wounded, while hundreds of thousands were displaced.

    The direct war damage stood at $2.8 billion, while the direct cost to the government was estimated at $1.75 billion.

    Hezbollah found it hard to recover from the blow dealt to it by the IDF, but years down the line, it has emerged as one of the strongest and most sophisticated militias in the region.

    According to estimates, Hezbollah's personnel stands at 45,000 people. Their arsenal of weapons includes rockets, mortars, and missiles able to reach remote areas of Israel.

    Full-Scale Confrontation Not an Option 

    Israeli authorities have been aware of the military boost Hezbollah was getting. They were also aware of the threat emanating from the north, especially given the fact that the group's chief, Hassan Nasrallah, never minced his words when it came to attacks on Israel. But Zisser is certain that the Shiite militia has "zero interests" in confronting the Jewish state. Nor is it ready for another full-scale war.

    Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah speaks on a screen via a video link during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of Hezbollah top commander, Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Bilal Hussein
    Hezbollah Leader Claims Tel Aviv, Washington Have Not Dropped Plans to Build Greater Israel
    The recent years have been challenging for Hezbollah: high-ranking officials have been repeatedly sanctioned, and so have companies and banks that allegedly had ties to the Shiite group. 

    Iran, which is said to have provided assistance to Hezbollah, has reportedly cut its funding to the Shiite militia by 40 percent due to a dramatic drop in oil prices, whereas its international standing has been dealt a blow after several states recognised the entire group, including its political branch, as a terror organisation.

    Lebanon has been going through hardships too. First, the country was shaken by socio-economic protests, with some pinning the blame on Hezbollah for the turmoil. Then there was the coronavirus pandemic and the perceived failure of the government to tackle it that led to more frustration. And, finally, there was the deadly Beirut explosion that exacerbated the situation even more, prompting unrest and further instability.

    "Of course, Hezbollah will continue to talk about resistance. But they have plenty of their own problems. And because they are preoccupied with them, they are most likely to do nothing", said Zisser.

    Yet, if things do spiral out of control and the Shiite militia ends up attacking Israel, the expert is certain that Tel Aviv will be able to withstand that assault even if it means opening another front to the one the Jewish state currently has with militants in the Gaza Strip that have been bombarding the country's southern and central towns and cities since last Monday.

    "Israel has a strong army. It is stronger than Hamas and Hezbollah combined. We don't want to have a confrontation with them but if we are pushed to the wall, we might simply not have a choice".

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    War, escalation, Gaza Strip, Gaza, IDF, Israel, Hezbollah
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse