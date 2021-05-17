Video: Huge Fire Rages at Alleged Israeli Offshore 'Gas Rig' Near Haifa

A huge fire broke out at an alleged natural gas rig near the Israeli city of Haifa on Monday evening, according to videos shared by users on Twitter.
Israeli media also reported on the incident, saying that a torch was releasing gas, which is "not something out of the ordinary".
The fire purportedly was caused by a "technical malfunction," according to Israeli media and social media reports.
No casualties or victims were reported.
Users in Twitter shared video reportedly depicting the fire at either the Leviathan or the Tamar gas platform, located on the Mediterranean Sea, near the Haifa coast. No official comment has followed the reports.
תקלה באסדת לווייתן הביאה ללפיד בוער, ככל הנראה נוכח פליטת מזהמים לאוויר@ifatglick— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 17, 2021
(צילום: ענבל בן יעקב) pic.twitter.com/9bkUANATSW
Large fire has broken out on a natural gas extraction platform in the Mediterranean off Haifa. Israeli media says due to a "technical malfunction" pic.twitter.com/F9HgjJSLIu— Shiloh10java (@shiloh10java) May 17, 2021
Fire at an Israeli gas platform near the shores of #Haifa @PalestineNews pic.twitter.com/Hmm6w096ky— tavasoli kazem (@TavasoliKazem) May 17, 2021
Haifa gas station on fire. pic.twitter.com/0fBqppB69m— Cuisine Royale (@CuisineRoyale2) May 17, 2021
Local authorities haven’t commented on the incident, amid continuing hostilities between Israel and Hamas. Hamas is the de-facto ruler of the Gaza Strip and reports appearing earlier in May suggested that Hamas had attempted to attack the Tamar offshore gas rig.
