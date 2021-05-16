A View From the Gaza Strip Amid the Current Escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Live from the Gaza Strip, as violence continues to escalate between Israel and Palestine.
As of Saturday evening, 2,800 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, about 430 of which fell inside the enclave, the Israel Defence Forces reported. Several civilians and at least one soldier were killed in Israel in the rocket attacks.
Israel has retaliated with hundreds of attacks on suspected Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes has reached 145, including 41 children.
