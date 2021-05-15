Watch Israelis Flee Beach as Missile Sirens Set Off in Tel Aviv

Footage showing people fleeing a Tel Aviv beach has emerged online after rocket sirens went off in the Israeli capital on Saturday.
شاهد: لحظة هروب جماعي للمستــــوطنين على شاطئ تل أبــيب بعد انطلاق صفـــارات الإنـــذار.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/ovN1vOpXkW— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 15, 2021
The Gaza conflict escalated on Monday evening, with over 2,200 rockets launched by Hamas from the Palestinian territory into Israel. The Israeli military has retaliated, with hundreds of strikes killing scores of civilians, including many children.
All comments
Show new comments (0)