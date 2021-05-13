Register
22:43 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, May 12, 2021

    Videos: IDF Air, Ground Forces Launch Attack Against Gaza Strip

    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    51636
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082883856_0:197:3071:1924_1200x675_80_0_0_239f464d322f46c769311d9a2ccbe715.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202105131082883816-idf-air-ground-forces-striking-multiple-targets-across-gaza-strip/

    The largest confrontation at the Gaza border in recent years began on Monday evening, preceded by violent clashes between Arabs and Jews in Israel. Since then, Palestinian militants have fired over 1,700 rockets into Israel, killing six Israeli civilians and one serviceman. Retaliatory attacks have been launched by Israel against Gaza.

    The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday night that a military operation is currently being conducted by air and ground forces in the Gaza Strip.

    The latest media reports are circulating a video of Israeli tanks allegedly crossing the border into the Gaza Strip.

    According to local media reports, over 40 airstrikes were conducted in northern areas of the enclave by the Air Force. Reporters on-site claimed that artillery guns, tanks and combat helicopters participated in the operation.

    The IDF did not immediately provide any further information, only stating that it will be forthcoming. The media initially reported that the ongoing attacks did not imply a full invasion was underway.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement on Twitter, in which he referred to his earlier commitment to inflict a 'high price" on those Gaza militants which he holds accountable for the continuous rocket barrages fired toward Israel. While the last word has not been spoken yet, according to Netanyahu, the operation "will continue as long as necessary."

    The IDF soon issued a statement asking residents of Israeli settlements within 4 kilometers of the border with the Palestinian enclave to remain in hiding until further notice.

    An alleged video of the ongoing attack in northern Gaza has been circulating on social media.

    ​Since the evening, according to media, at least six Israeli aircraft have conducted a total of around 100 air raids on the northern part of Gaza.

    Eyewitnesses and local media report power outages in the area of the military operation. 

    Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported, citing sources in top leadership circles, that the possibility of an open invasion of Gaza amidst the incessant shelling was discussed and has not yet been ruled out.

    Prior to the current attack, the IDF bombed Palestinian government targets, Hamas' central bank, a force that the Israeli military said belonged to Hamas' navy unit, and the home of Iyad Tayeb, a top Hamas commander who supervised a number of battalions.

    On Tuesday, Netanyahu hinted at a full-scale campaign against Palestinian fighting groups, vowing that militants would pay a "high price" for the rocket fire, and that the campaign will take as long as necessary to ensure security for Israeli citizens.

    Several top leaders of Israel have repeatedly stated that the retaliation measures of the country were "just the beginning."

    In response, Palestinian armed groups have pledged to intensify the shelling of Israeli territory. Rocket attacks from Gaza were launched throughout Israel on Wednesday night, reaching the northern part of the country for the first time, the IDF reported. Rocket sirens were also heard in Jerusalem.

    Related:

    Palestinians Launch Around 180 Missiles on Wednesday, Total Tally Tops 1,500, IDF Says
    Gaza Operation Won't Benefit Israeli Politicians or Make Netanyahu Stronger, Ex-IDF Colonel Warns
    IDF: Three Rockets Fired in Direction of Israel From Lebanon
    Dozens of Sirens Sound Off in Israel After IDF Launches Strikes in Gaza
    Tags:
    Palestinian Authority, Palestinians, ground military operation, military operations, military operation, military options, Gaza border, Gaza Strip, Gaza, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), IDF, Israeli Army, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian woman takes a selfie with the Dome of the Rock seen in the background, during Eid al-Fitr prayers, which mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. The compound houses al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, as Israel and Gaza continue their fighting on 13 May 2021.
    Muslims Around the World Celebrate Eid al-Fitr As Ramadan Ends
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse