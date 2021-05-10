Red Alert Rocket Sirens Sound in Jerusalem as Israel Comes Under Heavy Fire From Gaza Strip

A total of seven rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, setting off sirens in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh and much of the country’s south, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday, as the nation commemorates Jerusalem Day, a public holiday marking the reunification of the city and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the wake of the 1967 Six-Day War.
According to the military, one of the rockets was intercepted, while another projectile hit a civilian vehicle in the south, injuring one.
Gaza's Hamas militant group has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.
"The Al-Qassam Brigades launched a missile strike at the enemy in occupied Jerusalem in response to the crimes and aggression against the holy city, as well as the persecution of our people in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa Mosque", the groups' spokesperson Abu Obeida said.
He also warned that Israel had until 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
