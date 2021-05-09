Fire Erupts in Syrian City of Homs' Main Refinery, Reports Say

Syrian authorities are extinguishing a fire in main Homs refinery.
من عمليات إخماد الحريق في #مصفاة_حمص#سانا pic.twitter.com/dIvUIqYvjw— سانا عاجل (@SanaAjel) May 9, 2021
Suleiman Muhammad Hawl, the director of the Homs refinery, confirmed that there were no human losses in the fire and that firefighting teams were working to extinguish it.
The Homs refinery is one of the only two oil refineries in Syria, and it operates with a capacity of 110,000 barrels per day, being the smaller of the two refineries; the Banias refinery produces 130,000 barrels per day.
