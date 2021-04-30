Video: Oil Refinery on Northern Israeli City of Haifa Catches Fire – Reports

The blaze erupted on late Friday over a damaged pipe, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing the Ministry of Environmental Protection.
The fire has been taken under control, but the oil refinery has suspended its operation.
A fire broke out in one of the facilities at the Bazan oil refineries in Haifa as a result of a damaged pipe in the CCR system on Friday night, the Environment Protection Ministry reported in a statement. pic.twitter.com/XAzQgEZNUy— Suribelle (@Suribelle1) April 30, 2021
The authorities are monitoring the quality of air in the area, reporting no major pollution.
