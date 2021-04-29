Dozens Injured as Stand Collapses at Mass Celebration of Religious Holiday in Israel - Report

The incident's cause was not immediately apparent. According to a local media report citing witnesses, many of the injured are unconscious, and ambulances and helicopters are evacuating patients from Israel's largest crowd since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dozens of people are injured, including at least 15 in critical condition, as a result of a stampede and a stand collapse at a mass gathering to celebrate the Lag B’Omer holiday at Mount Meron in Israel, The Times of Israel newspaper reported on Friday.

According to reports, a stage at one of the concerts, which drew 100,000 spectators, had collapsed. At the same time the Israel Defense Forces, which sent their rescue team to the scene, reportedly stated that it was the roof that collapsed.

The medical service reported about 50 injured people.

Videos shared online taken apparently prior to the collapse, showed thousands of people dancing and jumping up and down to music in the makeshift arena.

According to the report, the local police were attempting to clear the people from the scene so that ambulances could enter. Loudspeakers in Yiddish and Hebrew urged people to move aside to allow rescuers to pass.

Israel's Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau, who was on one of the stages when it collapsed, reportedly stayed there with other prominent rabbis, praying for the injured.