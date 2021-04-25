Video: Israeli Forces Confirm Unsuccessful Rocket Launch From Gaza

At around 11:00 p.m., local time, on Sunday (20:00 GMT), the IDF tweeted that a rocket had been fired from Gaza.
"Israelis in southern Israel are sleeping in bomb shelters for the third night in a row. Why? Terrorists in Gaza just fired another rocket toward Israel. This rocket exploded inside Gaza," the IDF tweeted two hours after the initial report on the rocket firing.
Israelis in southern Israel are sleeping in bomb shelters for the third night in a row. Why?— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 25, 2021
Terrorists in Gaza just fired another rocket toward Israel.
This rocket exploded inside Gaza.
Israeli Kann broadcaster shared on Twitter a footage of the reported rocket launch.
הירי מעזה התחדש: תיעוד שיגור הרקטה הערב לעבר שטח ישראל@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: דדי פולד) pic.twitter.com/6OI3XX2sJq— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 25, 2021
Over the weekend, over 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, with several intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one was intercepted by the Iron Dome).
Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches.
All comments
Show new comments (0)