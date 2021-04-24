IDF: Rocket Alert Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel

Starting late Friday, a total of 36 rockets, according to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), were fired towards Israel from the territory of the Gaza Strip throughout the night. The IDF, in response to the reported attacks, conducted strikes against alleged HAMAS targets.

Late Saturday, red alert sirens went off for the second night in a row in southern Israel, triggered by a rocket launch from Gaza, according to IDF.

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

According to the IDF, the launch was conducted from a civilian area in Gaza. The Times of Israel claimed that the launch of the rocket was made from the area of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

The launch was captured by an Israeli security cam.

The fresh wave of attacks follows the Friday overnight fighting, when a total of 36 rockets were launched towards Israeli territories, with six of them, according to IDF, being intercepted by the Iron Dome. Responding to attacks, IDF conducted military strikes against alleged HAMAS tagets.

Following the Friday overnight attacks, on Saturday afternoon meeting, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said to “prepare for any scenario" in relation to Gaza. The remarks were made after urgent security meeting at the Israel Defense Forces’ headquarters in Tel Aviv with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana and other senior officials.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to delay his visit to US "in light of the events and expected developments".

