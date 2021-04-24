IDF: Rocket Alert Sirens Sounding in Southern Israel

Late Saturday, red alert sirens went off for the second night in a row in southern Israel, triggered by a rocket launch from Gaza, according to IDF.
🚨 Sirens sounding in southern Israel 🚨— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021
(Again)
Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.
According to the IDF, the launch was conducted from a civilian area in Gaza. The Times of Israel claimed that the launch of the rocket was made from the area of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.
The launch was captured by an Israeli security cam.
RAW FOOTAGE: This is the rocket terrorists fired from a civilian area in Gaza toward Israel a short while ago.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021
(Credit: Dadi Fold) pic.twitter.com/2v1223v01p
The fresh wave of attacks follows the Friday overnight fighting, when a total of 36 rockets were launched towards Israeli territories, with six of them, according to IDF, being intercepted by the Iron Dome. Responding to attacks, IDF conducted military strikes against alleged HAMAS tagets.
Recap of last night:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021
🔺 36 rockets fired from Gaza
🔺 6 rocket interceptions by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System
🔺 1000s of Israelis kept awake in fear for their lives
And most importantly:
🔺 24/7 protection of Israel
Following the Friday overnight attacks, on Saturday afternoon meeting, the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said to “prepare for any scenario" in relation to Gaza. The remarks were made after urgent security meeting at the Israel Defense Forces’ headquarters in Tel Aviv with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana and other senior officials.
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi decided to delay his visit to US "in light of the events and expected developments".
IDF Chief of Staff LTG Aviv Kohavi held a situational assessment at IDF HQ to instruct a series of steps for possible responses & prepare in the event of an escalation of the current situation. He has decided to postpone his trip to the US.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 24, 2021
We remain prepared for any situation. pic.twitter.com/OzmxE0wvlJ
