IDF: Surface-to-Air Missile Launched From Syria Was Not Intercepted

Preliminary investigation of an incident with a surface-to-air missile launched from Syria to Israeli territory indicated that no actual interception was carried out, Israeli Defence Forces said.
מתחקור ראשוני של אירוע שיגור טיל קרקע אוויר משטח סוריה לשטח ישראל, עולה כי לא בוצע יירוט בפועל— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 22, 2021
Earlier, IDF reported that a surface-to-air missile was fired from Syria to Israel’s southern Negev. The missile fell earlier near the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center
The military added that as a response it struck the battery from which the missile was launched and additional surface-to-air batteries in Syria.
SANA reported earlier that Syrian air defence systems repelled an Israeli rocket attack that occurred in the area of the city of Dumayr, about 45 km northeast of the capital of Damascus, adding that at least four Syrian soldiers were injured as a result of the attack.
