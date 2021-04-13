Zarif: Israel Played Very Bad Gamble by Sabotaging Natanz Nuclear Facility

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Israel had gambled and lost by sabotaging the Natanz nuclear facility.
Zarif added that the Natanz attack would strengthen Iran's position in nuclear talks.
"The Israelis thought the attack will weaken our hand in the Vienna talks but in contrary it will strengthen our position," he said.
Tehran will demand an answer from Israel if it reveals that it is behind the attack in Natanz, Zarif stressed.
"I assure you that in near future more advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges will be placed in the Natanz facility," Zarif said.
On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."
In turn, the Iranian authorities said all damaged centrifuges would be replaced with better ones.
Israel’s Kan channel reported citing intelligence sources that the Natanz facility was subjected to a cyberattack involving Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad.
