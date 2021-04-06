Register
11:20 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on 24 March 2021, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party, addresses supporters at the party campaign headquarters in Jerusalem after the end of voting in the fourth national election in two years.

    Netanyahu Tasked With Forming a Government But That Might Become a Mission Impossible

    © AFP 2021 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082553476_0:204:2817:1788_1200x675_80_0_0_16fc73beabee18c2b597f142c92d4988.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202104061082553413-netanyahu-tasked-with-forming-a-government-but-that-might-become-a-mission-impossible-/

    The Israeli PM will need to reach the magic number of 61 to remain in his seat. But as he struggles to find allies, this prospect seems to be far-fetched and that means that 28 days from now, President Rivlin will need to decide on whether to give another candidate a try.

    After a long day of consultations with 13 parties' chiefs, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin has finally ruled on Tuesday that it will be Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who will be entrusted to form a government.

    Netanyahu, whose Likud party received 30 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament, will now have 28 days to build a coalition unless the president extends it by two more weeks.

    Mission Impossible?

    However, forming a government might soon prove to be a mission impossible for the longest-serving Israeli PM.

    Together with his natural allies, a bloc of three religious parties, Netanyahu currently has 52 seats in the chamber and that means he is 9 signatures away from remaining in his seat as prime minister.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin (R) attend a press conference at the president's residence in Jerusalem on April 20, 2015
    © AFP 2021 / POOL / ABIR SULTAN
    Israel's Netanyahu Receives Mandate to Form New Government

    To obtain that number, he will need to get the support of his former defence minister Naftali Bennett, who garnished 7 seats in the parliament. But the catch is that the latter dreams to replace Netanyahu at his post and might not want to settle for anything less than a premiership role.

    Yet, Netanyahu does not lose hope. According to reports, the plan is that members of the religious bloc will convince Bennett to throw his support behind the premier for which he can obtain any ministerial position he would like.

    If Bennett ends up accepting that offer, the coalition will still need to arrange for two more signatures to make it to the 61 lawmakers and Likud counts on Bennett to arrange for a solution.

    One such solution could be sweet-talking a couple of parliamentarians from other parties to defect to the pro-Netanyahu camp. Another one could be convincing other members of the conservative coalition to sit down in a government that would be supported by Raam, an Islamic party that had previously been delegitimised by Netanyahu and his supporters.

    Likud believes that such scenarios could still be an option. Israeli media think otherwise, and if Netanyahu ends up failing, for the fourth time, Rivlin will have no other choice but to return the mandate to the Knesset. 

    Bennett's Golden Chance

    The practical meaning of this would be that any lawmaker willing to try his luck will be entrusted to form a government; Bennett might be the person to attempt to make it happen.

    His government, if it ends up being established, will not be characterised by stability. Nor will it be coherent.

    One of the problems is that the hawkish Bennett will need to form a coalition with centrists and liberals with whom he has very few points in common. Although that government will also have other conservative elements, including the Likud defector Gideon Saar and former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, but the majority of members will be on the left of the spectrum. This means that they will not be able to agree on any pressing issues that divide the country today.

    Mansour Abbas, who heads the United Arab List, known in Hebrew as Raam
    © REUTERS / RONEN ZVULUN
    From 'Terror Supporters' to Legitimate Partners: Will Israel's Raam Join Netanyahu's Coalition?

    Such will be the case with their attitude towards judiciary activism and its interference in Israel's politics. The conservatives will want to bite off that capacity of the High Court to have a say on legislation. The liberals will want to protect the judiciary from such attacks.

    The issue of settlements in the West Bank as well as the separation between religion and state will also be an apple of discord that will not be resolved as the two sides will be pulling the rope in their direction.

    Projections suggest that if this government is to ever take place, he will try to sweep under the rug all the issues that could potentially cause trouble until the situation gets more stable. The parties that will make up the coalition will focus on other aspects that are still important for Israeli society, including the economic situation that deteriorated following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

    But as major topics of division will remain unresolved, doubts run high as to whether the Israeli public will be prepared to swallow it.

    And that could potentially pave the way for yet another parliamentary race, the fifth in two years that might take place at the end of August.

    Tags:
    government, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse