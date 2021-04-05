Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Corruption Trial Resumes After Elections

The corruption trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resumes at the Jerusalem District Court. The evidentiary stage of the trial had been delayed by the court because of the Israeli elections on 23 March.
Netanyahu has been the subject of multiple corruption investigations, including over claims that he received expensive gifts from various businessmen, advanced a law that would benefit one of Israel's major newspapers, and supported looser regulation of the telecommunication company Bezeq in return for positive coverage. He has denied all the accusations.
The court proceedings are expected to take years to wrap up. If convicted, the 70-year-old politician may face up to 10 years in prison for bribery and up to three years for fraud and breach of trust.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)