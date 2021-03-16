Fire Festival in Iran Leaves 6 People Dead, More Than 330 Injured - Reports

According to Mojtaba Khaledi, as cited by the media outlet, fire incidents claimed the lives of six people across the country, while 331 others sustained injuries.
Chaharshanbe Suri is celebrated on the last Wednesday eve before the vernal equinox — the Nowruz or the Persian New Year — with millions of people jumping over the fire.
Iranians are celebrating the ancient festival of Chaharshanbe Suri, or fire festival celebrated on eve of the last Wednesday before #Nowruz with firecrackers &bonfires tonight. pic.twitter.com/88XYfk0HRr— RoyaIranian (@IranianRoya) March 16, 2021
Nowruz is celebrated in many countries in Western and Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Black Sea Basin and the Balkans for several days on or around March 21.
All comments
Show new comments (0)