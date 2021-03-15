Register
22:53 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner follows Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from his golf club in New Jersey

    ‘Smart Diplomatic Move’: Jared Kushner Applauds Biden's Interest in Rejoining Iran Nuclear Deal

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/36/1079773619_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_35eb44e7c53d08858bfe269629601429.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103151082352130-smart-diplomatic-move-jared-kushner-applauds-bidens-interest-in-rejoining-iran-nuclear-deal/

    The US President Joe Biden’s administration has expressed interest in rejoining the Iran nuclear deal if the Middle East country comes back into full compliance with the obligations stipulated in the nuclear agreement.

    In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Jared Kushner, former US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior White House advisor, praised Biden for expressing interest in reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    "While many were troubled by the Biden team’s opening offer to work with Europe and rejoin the Iran deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, I saw it as a smart diplomatic move," Kushner wrote, expressing a different stance from Trump, who repeatedly criticized the deal.

    "The Biden administration called Iran’s bluff. It revealed to the Europeans that the JCPOA is dead and only a new framework can bring stability for the future," he added.

    In his opinion piece, Kushner also praised Trump’s policies for providing the groundwork for an enhanced relationship between the US and Iran.

    "Mr. Trump has said that Iran has never won a war but never lost a negotiation. This negotiation is high-stakes and, thanks to his policies, America holds a strong hand," he wrote. "Iran is feigning strength, but its economic situation is dire and it has no ability to sustain conflict or survive indefinitely under current sanctions." 

    Progressive groups have called on Biden to quickly adopt a “new course of action” on Iran.

    “The longer the elements of 'maximum pressure' remain in effect, the more it will continue to embolden hardliners and make US-Iran diplomacy more difficult," 32 progressive groups wrote in a letter to the White House earlier this month. "The recent escalation in military activity between the United States and reported Iranian proxies in Syria and Iraq only shows how urgently needed a new course of action is.

    However, Biden has stated that the US will only return to the negotiating table if Iran commits to reducing its nuclear enrichment levels to pre-deal levels. However, progressive groups have expressed concern that the United States’ position may stymie discussions with Iran.

    "We support your policy of ‘compliance for compliance,’ but the fact of the matter is that the United States was the first to violate the deal. It is therefore reasonable to expect the United States to at the very least take concurrent steps with Iran to rejoin it,” the groups argued.

    During the last few days of the Trump administration in January, Iranian state television revealed that the country is planning to enrich uranium up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. Under the nuclear deal, Iran cannot enrich uranium beyond a 3.67 percent limit.

    The former US president, Donald Trump, administration withdrew Washington from the JCPOA nuclear deal on May 8, 2018. Following its removal from the deal, the Trump administration increased pressure on Tehran, reinstating previous sanctions and imposing tougher new ones. In response, Tehran started to gradually abandon its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

    Related:

    ‘Move Fast’: Zarif Urges US to Return to Nuclear Deal Before Iran’s Upcoming Presidential Election
    US Says Doesn’t Want to Give ‘Misimpression’ It’s ‘Incentivizing’ Iran to Return to Nuclear Talks
    Rouhani Praises ‘Superior Quality’ of Iran’s Centrifuges as Nuclear Deal Continues to Flounder
    Erdogan Calls for Lifting Unilateral Sanctions on Iran, Reviving Nuclear Deal
    Iran Reportedly Sends ‘Positive Signals’ on Informal Nuclear Talks
    Tags:
    Iran Nuclear Deal, Jared Kushner, Joe Biden, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse