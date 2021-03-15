UN Special Envoy Calls for New International Format of Syria Talks

"We should also try to put in place a new international format as a forum for necessary discussions and cooperation", Pedersen said in a press conference. "We will have to involve one way or another the United States, Russia, Iran, Turkey, the Arab States and the European Union, and, I also earlier mentioned, all permanent members of the [UN Security] Council".
He noted that it was too soon to talk about the creation of such a format. According to the diplomat, it is now crucial for all the sides to join forces and create a policy where none of the players could dictate the conditions and the outcome of the Syrian settlement.
The ongoing conflict in Syria erupted in March 2011, s part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, which spread in a number of Arab nations against their respective governments. Initiated as an uprising demanding reforms, the conflict later grew into massive opposition riots against the government of President Bashar Assad and turned into a full-scale war between the state and opposition armed groups, including Daesh*.
* Daesh (ISIS/ISIL/“Islamic State”) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and other nations
