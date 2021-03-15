Register
09:06 GMT15 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tel Aviv beach from sky

    Netanyahu Sparked Panic With Plan to Shut Israeli Airspace for Jordan Over Plane Delay - Reports

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Marco Plassio / Tel Aviv beach from sky
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0f/1082341335_0:0:1280:721_1200x675_80_0_0_5330a43e33939df4b055423c099f6ae9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202103151082341703-netanyahu-sparked-panic-with-plan-to-shut-israeli-airspace-for-jordan-over-plane-delay/

    Last week, Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that his visit to the United Arab Emirates had been cancelled because of "difficulties" pertaining to flying over Jordan.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to order the closure of the country's airspace to flights from Jordan last week after Amman retracted its approval of Netanyahu's planned flight via Jordanian airspace to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv reports.

    According to the daily, the prime minister took the step without consulting the cabinet or aviation officials, who reportedly panicked about the move, which would have violated a 1994 Tel Aviv-Amman peace deal as well as Israel's aviation deals with a spate of countries.

    Ariel Schalit
    The border sign in the Naharayim park on Israel-Jordan border, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. T

    Israeli Civil Aviation Authority director Joel Feldschuh allegedly tried hamper the order from being implemented by flooding the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with a spate of relevant requests.

    "It was really down to the wire. You have no idea what kind of international damage would have been done to Israel if this directive had been implemented on the ground", Maariv cited an unnamed source as saying.

    The source claimed that Netanyahu apparently changed his mind on the directive just minutes before it was slated to come into force last Thursday. The PMO has not commented on the issue yet.

    Defence Minister Benny Gantz, for his part, slammed Netanyahu's alleged intention to close Israeli airspace as something "detrimental to Israel's national security".

    "Netanyahu is driven by personal, political motivations and his actions run counter to Israel's diplomatic agreements. This just shows that he has entirely lost his ability to exercise good judgement and is doing everything to look out for himself instead of for the country", Gantz asserted.

    The statement came after Jordan rejected the UAE-related flight path of Netanyahu's plane following Israel's move to cancel a visit by the Jordanian crown prince to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

    © REUTERS / Muhammad Hamed/File Photo
    Jordan Threatens to Reconsider Relations With Israel Over Country's West Bank Plans
    Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi told CNN that Amman was "angry" with Israel after the cancellation of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah's visit to the mosque over a dispute regarding security arrangements at the site.

    Netanyahu, in turn, claimed that Tel Aviv-Amman ties were positive, and that "Jordan needs good relations with us no less than we need good relations with Jordan".

    The 1994 Israel–Jordan peace treaty regulates the relationship between the two countries, which get strained from time to time, mainly over tensions at the Al-Aqsa mosque. The two nations concluded a deal to allow flights to cross over their airspace on 8 October 2020.

    Related:

    Jordan Lodges Protest With Israel Over Detention of Jordanian Nationals - Foreign Ministry
    Jordan's Ambassador to Return to Israel After Row on Detainees - Netanyahu's Office
    Tags:
    delay, plane, airspace, Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE, Jordan, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse