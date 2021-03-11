Netanyahu's Trip to UAE Reportedly Cancelled

Netanyahu's visit to the United Arab Emirates has been cancelled, according to the Israel's public broadcaster Kan.
According to the Times of Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his trip to the UAE due to his wife’s illness.
Israeli First Lady Sara Netanyahu was hospitalized with an appendix infection the night before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s first historic official visit to the UAE, media reported in the early hours of Thursday.
According to the Times of Israel, Sara Netanyahu was taken to hospital after feeling unwell and may have to spend a few days at the medical facility.
Other media reports claim that Jordan had blocked Netanyahu’s planned flight to the United Arab Emirates from entering its airspace.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)